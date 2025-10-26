INS Sutlej completes hydrographic survey at Mauritius

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) INS Sutlej successfully completed a joint hydrographic survey with the Mauritius Hydrographic Service, covering an extensive area of approx 35,000 square nautical miles, an Indian Navy official said on Sunday.

INS Sutlej, a specialised hydrographic survey vessel of the Indian Navy arrived at Port Louis to undertake 18th Joint Hydrographic Survey at Mauritius on September 29, 2025.

The survey was conducted in close coordination with national agencies under the existing MoU between India and Mauritius.

According to officials, the initiative will significantly contribute to marine charting, coastal regulation, resource management, and long-term environmental planning, thereby supporting Mauritius’s Blue Economy goals.

"As part of the mission’s capacity-building efforts, six personnel from various Mauritian ministries embarked onboard INS Sutlej for hands-on training in modern hydrographic techniques," an official added.

In addition, INS Sutlej carried out joint EEZ surveillance and anti-piracy patrols with the Mauritius National Coast Guard, strengthening regional maritime security.

At a ceremony held onboard, the fairsheet of the completed survey was formally handed over to Mauritian authorities in the presence of Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, Minister of Housing and Lands, and Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius.

This deployment marks the 18th joint hydrographic mission between India and Mauritius — a testament to the enduring maritime partnership and shared commitment to safe navigation, sustainable ocean management, and regional cooperation.

The successful completion of the mission reaffirms the deep-rooted bonds of friendship between the two nations, aligned with the vision of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region.

A hydrographic survey is a specialised scientific exercise in which survey vessels and technical teams map and assess the physical features of the sea and coastal zones.

The objective is to generate precise data on the underwater environment to support safe navigation and wider maritime operations.

--IANS

sas/pgh