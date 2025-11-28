INS Sahyadri arrives in Manila, strengthening India–Philippines maritime partnership

Manila, Nov 28 (IANS) In a significant boost to India–Philippines maritime cooperation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sahyadri arrived in Manila to a warm reception, following a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) conducted with the Philippine Navy ahead of its port call.

During the visit, the crew will engage in professional interactions with the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard on issues of shared interest, enhancing maritime cooperation and long-standing friendship.

“A warm welcome to INS Sahyadri on her arrival in Manila! Following a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Philippine Navy, this harbour visit will feature professionally enriching interactions and engagements with the Philippine Navy and Coast Guard on issues of mutual interest, deepening our maritime cooperation and enduring friendship,” Embassy of India in Philippines posted on X.

Indigenously designed and constructed, INS Sahyadri is a Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and a shining example of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

During the joint exercise, both the Indian and Philippine navies undertook tactical communication drills, navigation manoeuvres, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, and flying operations, refining professional synergy and mutual understanding.

The harbour phase would also include cross-deck visits and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges. In addition, cultural interactions such as friendly sports, joint yoga sessions, and aid to an orphanage are also planned during the visit.

The ship is currently on an operational deployment in the Indo-Pacific, participating in various multilateral and bilateral naval exercises with friendly foreign countries, which include MALABAR-2025, AUSINDEX-2025, JAIMEX-25, and a maiden bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy.

The visit of INS Sahyadri underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with the Philippines and highlights the growing cooperation between the two navies in the maritime domain. It is a step towards promoting peace, security, and stability in the vital Indo-Pacific region, in line with India’s Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

--IANS

int/scor/rs