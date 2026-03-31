Indonesia urges UN to convene emergency meeting after peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

Jakarta, March 31 (IANS) Indonesia has called on the United Nations (UN) to convene an emergency Security Council meeting following the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon, officials said.

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Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono conveyed the request to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday through a phone call, stressing the need for a swift, transparent, and comprehensive investigation into the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We request an emergency Security Council meeting and a prompt, thorough, and transparent investigation process," Sugiono said in a statement posted on his social media account.

Sugiono also held a telephone conversation with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, expressing Indonesia's deep concern over the attacks. Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination in responding to the situation while supporting efforts to de-escalate tensions and safeguard regional stability.

Indonesia strongly condemned the attacks, underscoring that UN peacekeepers must be protected in accordance with international law.

Two more Indonesian personnel serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were confirmed dead on Monday evening, bringing the total number of Indonesian peacekeepers killed in the country to three, according to Indonesian authorities on Tuesday.

The soldiers were part of the Indonesian contingent deployed under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"In the incident, two military soldiers were reported dead, while two other soldiers were seriously injured. The soldiers who are currently injured have received medical treatment at a health facility in Beirut," said Brigadier General Rico Ricardo Sirait, head of Indonesia's Ministry of Defence's Information Bureau in Jakarta.

The UNIFIL, through its official statement on X, also confirmed the deaths of the two soldiers, saying they were tragically killed in southern Lebanon when an explosion of unknown origin destroyed their vehicle.

"This is the second fatal incident in the last 24 hours. We reiterate that no one should ever have to die serving the cause of peace," read the statement.

The additional fatalities occurred following an attack in southern Lebanon, where Indonesian peacekeepers were caught amid ongoing conflict in the region. Earlier on Sunday, one Indonesian soldier was reported killed and several others injured in a strike near a UNIFIL position.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned the incident, calling on all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and ensure the safety and protection of UN personnel and property at all times.

--IANS

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