India's state-of-the-art Diving Support Vessel makes maiden port call at Singapore's Changi Base

Singapore, Sep 15 (IANS) Indian Navy's latest indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), INS Nistar and Submarine Rescue Unit East (SRU East) made their maiden port call at Changi Naval Base in Singapore to participate in the biennial Exercise Pacific Reach XPR-25, the Indian Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

The multinational submarine rescue exercise Pacific Reach 2025 began on Monday and will continue till September 25. It features three submarines, four Submarine Rescue Mothership (MOSHIPS), several participating countries and the International Submarine Escape and Rescue Liaison Office (ISMERLO).

Personnel from the Singapore Navy (RSN) and the Indian High Commission in Singapore extended a warm welcome to Nistar and SRU(E) on its first visit to the country.

It is for the third time that Singapore is hosting the multilateral Submarine Escape Rescue Exercise.

Functioning under the Command and Control of the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, INS Nistar is a shining example of India's self-reliance and progress towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in shipbuilding.

Commissioned in July, it has been able to achieve more than 80 per cent indigenisation. The ship with its Side Scan Sonar, Work and observation class ROVs and expansive deep sea diving systems will be carrying out the role of mothership (MoSHIP) for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).

"With the induction of two DSRVs in 2018-19, one for each seaboard, capable of rescue operations till depths of 650 metres, India joined the elite league of nations which operate dedicated submarine rescue systems. These systems can either be deployed on Vessels of Opportunity (VoO) or airlifted to the nearest mobilisation port for rapid deployment to distant seas," the Indian Navy stated.

"Submarine Rescue Unit (East) will be operating from the mothership for the biennial submarine rescue exercise in South China Sea, which is aimed at bringing together the submarine rescue platforms and assets operated by various nations for streamlining the procedures, inculcating Best Practices and enhancing interoperability," it added.

Exercise Pacific Reach 2025, being hosted by Singapore will see participation of more than 40 nations as active participants or as observers. The exercise will mainly be conducted in two phases - harbour and sea phase. The week-long harbour phase will involve in-depth discussions on submarine rescue systems, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), medical symposium and cross deck visits between the participating nations.

The Sea phase of the exercise would witness INS Nistar and SRU(E) engaging in multiple intervention and rescue operations with participating assets in South China Sea.

