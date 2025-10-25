India's reform trajectory highlighted at 7th Bund Summit in Shanghai

Beijing, Oct 25 (IANS) At the 7th Bund Summit in Shanghai on Saturday, India Day was celebrated, highlighting the country's development and reform path as well as technological advancement with an emphasis on the needs of the Global South.

The event was attended by Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur alongside Suman Bery, Vice Chairperson, NITI Aayog, and world leaders from industry, financial services, technology and education sectors.

The green transition, which is currently underway in India, and climate-equity financing, keeping in mind the interests of the Global South, were also discussed during the event, as the Consulate General of India in Shanghai posted on X.

The three-day Bund Summit -- a global conclave that concluded with wide-ranging dialogues on the future of finance, technology, and global governance -- saw India figure prominently in the discussions.

According to the Indian mission, the discussions also explored supply-chain realignments, the transformative impact of technology and AI, and how India is emerging as a pivotal force in the evolving global order.

This shift is reflected in India's central role in building globally connected and resilient supply chains.

As an annual convening of leading minds from around the world, the Bund Summit seeks to explore trends, generate dialogues, build consensus, and foster partnerships towards a more resilient and sustainable future.

This year, the discussions covered key issues such as the global economy, international finance, green development, and financial technology.

On Friday, the Indian Consul General Mathur and NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Bery engaged in a series of insightful dialogues with global thought-leaders in Shanghai, on the sidelines of the Bund Summit.

They held interactions with David Gosset, Founder, Europe-China Forum, and Dominique Turpin, President of China Europe International Business School, discussing global governance, leadership, and the evolving intersections of ideas, markets and civilisations.

