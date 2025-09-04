India's engagement in SCO reflects its key role in Eurasia: Report

Moscow, Sep 4 (IANS) India's recent participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit underscores that no regional Eurasian framework can progress without its perspective and strategic outlook, a report cited on Thursday.

Through consistent engagement, India strengthened its presence, protected its core interests, and broadened the scope of dialogue rather than being overshadowed by other powers, an India Narrative (IN) report highlighted.

It stated that, year after year, India’s engagement in these platforms asserted its significance, demonstrating that it cannot be overlooked, irrespective of the venue or situation.

"New Delhi’s participation is more about engagement rather than endorsement within the forum, with major domination by China and Russia. By participating in discussions on various debates and issues related to security, connectivity, and governance, India ensured that its perspective is not ignored and is not tilted towards a one-sided narrative. India’s decision to be an active participant has created a vacuum in which the agenda is not dominated by a single power, while establishing a strategic foothold in an arena central to Eurasia’s future," the report detailed.

“India views the SCO as a means to maintain engagement through continued participation, while Russia and China view it as a counterweight to Western institutions. For New Delhi, SCO is a channel to Central Asia, as it has limited access to the region and yet is critical for trade, energy, and connectivity projects,” it added.

The report emphasised that India’s role in the SCO is crucial for the Central Asian countries, which often find themselves balancing between dominant global powers.

India serves as an alternative to Central Asia through collaborations in areas including technology, health, and green energy, without imposing any economic or political pressure. Their engagement with India, it said, diversifies the foreign relations, contributing to a multipolar Eurasia.

Globally, India’s participation, the report stressed, reflected that flexible powers ready to engage across divides will shape the future of international relations rather than rigid blocs. Strategic autonomy, in contemporary times, it said, does not imply isolation but the ability to navigate across multiple platforms while protecting national interests.

"Within the SCO, India reflected this approach, being open to dialogue, unwilling to concede to dominance, and pressing concerns over terrorism and sovereignty. Even in a forum not built around its priorities, India managed to have its priorities heard," the report noted.

"India has opted for engagement in terms of upholding its sovereignty, opening new areas of cooperation by emphasising security. The balanced approach, in which it is deliberate, one step at a time, holds the larger truth: India is helping to shape the global world order rather than just being reactive to changes," the India Narrative report added.

