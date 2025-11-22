Indian pilgrims killed in tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia laid to rest

Riyadh, Nov 22 (IANS) The last rites of Indian pilgrims killed in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia were performed on Saturday in the Kingdom’s Medina city.

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad died when a bus carrying them caught fire after a collision with an oil tanker early Monday morning near Medina.

The victims included 17 males, 18 females and 10 children. Most of the pilgrims were from Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Toli Chowki areas of Hyderabad.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the funeral prayers at the Prophet's Mosque and burial of the mortal remains at the sacred cemetery of Jannat ul Baqi at Medina.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan and India Consul General in Jeddah Fahad Suri also joined the relatives and well-wishers during the final rites.

The Indian Embassy once again expressed deep condolences on this tragic accident.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah earlier set up a camp office in the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Medina, for extending assistance to the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Saudi Arabia bus accident involving several Indian Umrah pilgrims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he added.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also expressed deep concern, saying, "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

--IANS

scor/as