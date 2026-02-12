Indian passport climbs to 75th rank on Henley index

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) India's passport has improved its position in the global rankings, moving up to the 75th spot on the latest Henley Passport Index, which tracks the world's most powerful passports. This marks a clear rise from last year, when India was ranked 85th.

The improvement suggests that Indian travellers now enjoy better international access, with more countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry.

According to the latest data, Indian passport holders can currently travel to 56 countries without needing a visa in advance.

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports based on how many destinations their holders can enter without a visa. A higher ranking reflects stronger global mobility and easier travel for citizens.

While the recent jump is a positive development, India's passport performance over the long term has been uneven. Although it has become stronger compared to last year, it is still not at its historical best.

India's highest-ever ranking was 71st, achieved in 2006.

In more recent years, the country slipped to 80th in 2024 and then further down to 85th, showing how limited travel access had become before the latest recovery.

At the top of the global list, Singapore continues to hold the number one position, with its passport allowing visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Japan and South Korea jointly occupy the second spot, with access to 187 countries each. Sweden and the United Arab Emirates are tied for third place, offering entry to 186 destinations.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, share the fourth rank, with visa-free access to 185 destinations.

Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal follow closely at fifth place with access to 184 countries.

Other countries with strong passports include Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand, all of which feature in the top 10 due to their wide global travel access.

