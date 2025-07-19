Indian Navy ships conclude Singapore visit, enhance maritime ties

Singapore, July 19 (IANS) The four Indian Navy warships — INS Delhi, INS Satpura, INS Shakti, and INS Kiltan — under the command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon wrapped up a successful port call to Singapore on Saturday which included professional interactions with the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), discussions with the academia and multiple community outreach programmes.

"As the Indian Naval Ships Delhi, Satpura Shakti and Kiltan led by RAdm Susheel Menon, VSM FOCEF conclude a highly successful Port Call at Singapore (July 16-19), covering professional exchanges with the RSN, interactions with the Academia and several community outreach activities, High Commission of India in Singapore wishes the Indian Navy contingent the very best for the deployment ahead," the Indian High Commission in Singapore posted on X.

The Indian delegation on Friday visited the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) in Singapore and engaged in discussions on real-time information sharing, collaborative maritime surveillance and multilateral coordination efforts undertaken at IFC to enhance collective maritime security and domain awareness across the Indo-Pacific.

In a major boost to India-Singapore maritime cooperation, four Indian Navy warships had arrived in Singapore on July 16 as part of the Eastern Fleet's operational deployment to South East Asia.

The port call was a part of a wider effort to enhance maritime partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and reaffirm India’s strategic commitment to the ASEAN region.

Indian Navy and RSN share robust operational relations spanning over three decades of cooperation, coordination and collaboration with regular visits, exchange of best practices and reciprocal training arrangements.

The visit underscored the strategic alignment between the two countries, particularly in upholding freedom of navigation and a rules-based order in maritime zones. The deployment of the Eastern Fleet ships to Southeast Asia reflects India’s 'Act East' policy in action, promoting security, stability, and dialogue across the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar concluded a high-level official visit to Singapore, during which he held talks with the top leadership of the country on regional security, trade, and technological cooperation.

Jaishankar described the India-Singapore relationship as “a model partnership,” rooted in mutual trust and shared Indo-Pacific interests. India and Singapore enjoy over three decades of robust naval cooperation, marked by joint exercises, reciprocal training programmes, and regular port calls.

With growing convergence in areas such as defence, cyber security, digital economy, and supply chain resilience, India and Singapore are poised to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership.

As global geopolitics shifts, the synergy between India and Singapore continues to evolve as a cornerstone of regional peace and multilateral cooperation.

