Indian missions worldwide celebrate International Gita Mahotsav 2025

Port of Spain, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian diplomatic missions across the globe marked International Gita Mahotsav 2025, celebrating the timeless spiritual and philosophical teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

The Gita Mahostav is celebrated to promote Bhagwad Gita’s teachings of duty, righteousness, and knowledge on the Ekadashi (11th lunar day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha (Indian Calendar) when Lord Krishna delivered the eternal sermons of Gita to Arjun on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Indian High Commission hosted a spiritual evening of Gita Mahotsav at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation Auditorium in Port of Spain with the wide participation of devotees.

The celebration is one of the precursor events leading up to the 10th International Gita Mahotsav being held in Kurukshetra, India.

Senior dignitaries from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, including Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Senator Pundit Prakash Persad, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, expressed their insightful thoughts on the relevance of Gita in the contemporary world.

“Their words of wisdom, encouragement, and cultural appreciation added immense depth to the celebration of the Bhagavad Gita,” the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain posted on X.

Additionally, in China, as part of the International Gita Mahotsav celebrations, Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur felicitated Wang Zhicheng, a renowned scholar of Vedanta and Yoga at Zhejiang University in the Eastern China Region. Wang’s acclaimed Chinese translation of the Bhagavad Gita, published in 2015, has been reprinted 17 times.

According to the Indian Consulate General in Shanghai, the latest edition, published in 2025, has garnered strong public interest in the Chinese readership, a testament to the global support for Indian culture and civilizational heritage.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian High Commission in Mozambique marked the occasion at Anand Ashram in Salamanga, about 40 kilometres south of the capital, Maputo.

The programme included yoga, prayer, poetry recitation, singing, quiz competition, and concluded with a Prasadi lunch.

Celebrating International Gita Mahotsav, the Embassy of India in Switzerland organised an event showcasing India’s rich culture and the Gita’s universal message. The event commenced with soulful performances by GitaProductions, bringing the Gita’s teachings through dance and drama.

