Indian mission in Sri Lanka organises exhibition on Buddhist Sculptural Heritage

Colombo, May 17 (IANS) The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, along with Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and Bihar Museum, organised 'Dhamma Rupa' exhibition as part of the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Festival at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

The event scheduled from May 12-16 was attended by several dignitaries including Sri Lankan Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament.

"Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MPs and dignitaries attended the 'Dhamma Rupa' exhibition, organised by High Commission of India in Colombo with ICCR's Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre and Bihar Museum at Seemamalakaya, Gangaramaya Temple from May 12-16 as part of the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Festival," Indian High Commission in Colombo posted on X on Saturday.

"The exhibition received widespread appreciation from devotees for its spiritual and cultural insights. To mark the occasion, Sinhala translations of 5 Amar Chitra Katha Jataka Tales were gifted to visiting children, connecting young minds with the teachings of Lord Buddha," the post added.

The 'Dhamma Rupa' Exhibition celebrates India's rich Buddhist sculptural legacy and presents rare photographic displays of iconic Buddha sculptures dating from the 1st century BCE to the 11th century CE.

It showcases striking images of ancient Buddha sculptures excavated from various regions of India, now housed in the Bihar Museum.

These sculptures reflect the spiritual depth and exquisite craftsmanship of early Buddhist artists and offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the artistic and devotional expressions of Buddhist art from this formative period.

Recognised as the most sacred Buddhist festival, Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and passing of Lord Buddha. The 'Buddha Rashmi 2025' National Vesak Zone aims to foster spiritual revival, cultural appreciation, and harmony among Buddhist devotees.

Earlier this week, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, accompanied by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, inaugurated the exhibition during the opening of the Vesak Festival at Gangaramaya.

The event, which was jointly organised by the Prime Minister's Office and Gangaramaya Temple on May 12, saw the participation of Ministers and other dignitaries.

The High Commission of India also distributed copies of the Sinhala translations of five Amar Chitra Katha comic books based on Jataka Tales at the exhibition venue to the visiting children as part of a special initiative to creatively engage young minds with the teachings and values of Lord Buddha.

These initiatives reflect the continuing commitment of India to preserve, share, and celebrate the common Buddhist heritage of India and Sri Lanka.

It is a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted civilisational ties and enduring cultural bond that unite the two nations through the timeless teachings of the Lord Buddha.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/