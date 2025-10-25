Indian mission hosts global diplomats in Guatemala, highlights partnership vision

Guatemala City, Oct 25 (IANS) Highlighting New Delhi's resolve to foster friendship and collective development with global partners, Indian Ambassador to Guatemala Raj Kumar Singh hosted an interactive session with members of the diplomatic fraternity at the Embassy Residence.

According to the Embassy in Guatemala City, the gathering was attended by Ambassadors and senior diplomats from various missions in Guatemala, "providing a platform to discuss opportunities for enhancing cooperation, fostering global partnerships, and promoting cultural and economic engagement with India."

Addressing the session, Ambassador Raj Kumar Singh welcomed the Ambassadors and members of the diplomatic community and underlined India's commitment to promoting friendship, cooperation, and shared development with all partner countries.

He highlighted India's growing global role, its leadership in areas such as technology, renewable energy, and capacity building, and the country's active engagement with the Global South.

The Ambassador expressed his desire to work closely with all missions in Guatemala to foster dialogue, cultural exchange, and mutually beneficial collaboration that contributes to regional peace and prosperity.

Earlier this month, in a step towards enhancing cooperation between India and Guatemala across key sectors, Indian Ambassador to the Central American country Raj Kumar Singh held a series of meetings with Guatemalan Ministers and discussed the ways to further strengthen the ties in the defence and health sectors.

Singh held a meeting with Guatemalan Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance Joaquin Barnoya to strengthen health cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on expanding collaboration in biotechnology, medical supplies, Ayurveda, Mid-Day Meal Scheme (PM-POSHAN), medical tourism and low-cost generics under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

He also briefed the Minister on the plans to donate 650 custom-made prosthetic limbs to Guatemala.

Singh also met Guatemalan Minister of National Defence Henry David Saenz Ramos to discuss defence ties and cooperation in space technology, early warning systems, capacity building, defence procurements, and humanitarian initiatives.

--IANS

scor/sd/