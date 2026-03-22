Indian envoy Pranay Verma meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rehman in Dhaka

Dhaka, March 22 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma met Prime Minister Tarique Rehman here and extended wishes to him on Eid.

Read More

"High Commissioner Pranay Verma exchanged warm Eid greetings with Prime Minister His Excellency Tarique Rahman in Dhaka," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, was celebrated across Bangladesh on Saturday with enthusiasm and religious fervour.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on advancing bilateral ties.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said: "Met with High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah of Bangladesh. Our conversation was focused on advancing our bilateral ties."

Earlier this month, India's High Commissioner held a series of meetings with ministers of the newly-formed Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Verma called on Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to explore various areas of common interest, including strengthening cooperation in local governance structures and rural development.

Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral engagement in areas such as the rural economy, agricultural cooperatives, and financial empowerment at the grassroots etc.

"High Commissioner underlined that India-Bangladesh relations are founded on people-to-people ties and that India remains ready to engage with Bangladesh in a positive, constructive, and forward-looking manner to promote people-centric cooperation in all domains based on mutual interest and mutual benefit, "the High Commission posted.

Verma also met Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, reaffirming the strong historical bonds between the two countries rooted in the shared sacrifices during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"They underlined the importance of working together on the basis of mutual respect and mutual trust to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries," the High Commission said.

--IANS

akl/vd