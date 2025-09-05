Indian envoy meets US Congressman, discusses bilateral ties and trade cooperation

Washington, Sep 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra met with US Congressman Rudy Yakym, discussing bilateral ties, trade cooperation and the growing energy partnership between two nations.

Kwatra expressed appreciation for Rudy Yakym's support for India-US relationship.

"Had a productive conversation with Representative Rudy Yakym on India-US bilateral ties. Exchanged notes on our trade cooperation and the growing energy partnership with the US, which is integral for India’s energy security. Appreciated his support for the relationship," Kwatra posted on X following their talks early Friday, India time.

The Ambassador's meeting is the latest in a series of engagements with members of the US Congress from Democratic and the Republican Party.

On Thursday, Kwatra met Congressman Blake Moore, Vice Chair of House Republican Conference and Conference Vice Chair of the House Republican Steering Committee, and discussed bilateral trade between two nations.

Following their meeting, Indian envoy wrote on X, "Exchanged perspectives on US-India bilateral trade and India's energy trade imperatives with Congressman Blake Moore, Vice Chair of House Republican Conference and Conference Vice Chair of the House Republican Steering Committee. Thanked him for his steadfast support to the relationship."

Vinay Kwatra also met US Representative Mike Kelly, Chairman Subcommittee on Taxation on India-US bilateral relationship, trade and economic ties. He thanked Kelly for his strong support for India-US ties.

In a post on X, Kwatra wrote, "Had a detailed discussion with Representative Mike Kelly, Chairman Subcommittee on Taxation on India-US bilateral relationship, including on our close trade and economic ties. Thanked him for his strong support to the relationship. Highlighted India’s growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as a key aspect of India’s energy security needs."

Indian envoy also met US Representative Carol Miller, Chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus, discussing India's energy security and trade perspectives. During the meeting, he expressed India's support for all efforts, including Alaska Summit held between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for resolution of conflict in Ukraine.

"Took the opportunity to brief Representative Carol Miller, Chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus on India's energy security and trade perspectives, especially India's hydrocarbon trade with the US. Highlighted India's steadfast support to all efforts including Alaska Summit for resolution of conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy," Kwatra stated in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Kwatra said that he met with Representative Gregory Meeks, the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, to discuss the India-US ties.

In a post on X, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats quoted Representative Meeks as underscoring "Congress' support for the US-India partnership, which has deepened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad".

Meeks also raised alarm over "Trump's arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship" while reaffirming his "commitment to deeper ties".

Ambassador Kwatra said that he briefed Representative Meeks on "recent developments in the bilateral relationship" and discussed "trade, energy, Indo-Pacific, and broader issues of mutual interest".

On August 27, Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US, doubling an initial 25 per cent levy as a consequence for India's continued buying of discounted Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict. Responding sharply to the US move, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called the decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", stating that India’s energy needs and strategic autonomy must be respected.

