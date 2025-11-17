Indian envoy and Karo's Deputy Regent discuss collaboration in culture, tourism

Jakarta, Nov 17 (IANS) Consul General of India in Indonesia's Medan, Ravi Shankar Goel met Karo's Deputy Regent Komando Tarigan on Monday, discussing shared heritage and collaboration in culture, tourism and education.

In a statement shared on X, Consulate General of India in Medan stated, "CGI Medan, Mr. Ravi Shanker Goel, met with the Deputy Regent of Karo, H.E. Komando Tarigan, to discuss historical Karo–India linkages, including the Sembiring clan’s roots. They also explored shared heritage and collaboration in culture, tourism and education."

India's Consul General also met Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia (PHDI) Karo Chairman Komang Agus Aryawan and members of Wanita Karo Indonesia (WKI) to discuss historical linkages between India and Karo.

In a post on X, India's Consulate General in Medan stated, "CGI Medan, Mr. Ravi Shanker Goel, met with PHDI Karo Chairman Komang Agus Aryawan and WKI members in Berastagi to discuss Karo–India historical linkages, including the Sembiring marga and Resi Megit, and explore cultural collaboration opportunities."

On November 14, Consulate General of India in Medan stated that KADIN Aceh Chairman Muhammad Iqbal and his team visited the Consulate and met Ravi Shankar Goel to discuss potential India–Aceh cooperation in business, trade, and investment.

Notably, India and Indonesia share two-millennia old close cultural and commercial contacts. The stories from great epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata form source of Indonesian folk art and dramas. According to Consulate General of India in Medan, the shared culture, colonial history and post-independence goals of political sovereignty, economic self-sufficiency and independent foreign policy are unifying factors of bilateral ties. The struggle against colonial powers and similar ethos of democratic traditions, pluralist culture, and progressive leadership are some of the common strands connecting two nations.

In January this year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was on a State Visit to India and attended the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

--IANS

akl/as