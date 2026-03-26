Indian embassy condoles death of national killed by debris in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi/Abu Dhabi, March 26 (IANS) The Embassy of India in the UAE on Thursday expressed its “deepest condolences” after an Indian national was killed in Abu Dhabi when falling debris from an intercepted ballistic missile struck a populated area.

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According to reports, the debris fell in a residential locality following the successful interception of a missile by UAE air defence systems amid ongoing regional tensions. The incident claimed the life of the Indian citizen, while three others sustained injuries.

In an official statement, the Embassy of India said, “The Embassy expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to falling debris in Abu Dhabi today. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the UAE authorities to render all possible support and assistance.”

Embassy officials are in touch with the family of the deceased and local authorities to ensure necessary support, including repatriation of the body and any other required assistance. The Indian mission is providing all possible consular assistance during this difficult time.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns in the Gulf region due to repeated missile activity. UAE authorities have been actively monitoring the situation and have urged residents to follow safety advisories.

The Embassy has advised the Indian community in the UAE to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movement in affected areas, and stay updated through official channels. It has also asked Indian nationals to register with the Embassy if they require any assistance.

The death has sent shockwaves through the large Indian expatriate community in the UAE, which forms a significant part of the workforce in the country. Many have expressed grief and concern over the safety situation in the wake of the incident.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the exact circumstances are awaited as the investigation continues. The Embassy has assured that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and extend every possible assistance to the affected family.

--IANS

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