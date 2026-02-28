Indian Embassies in UAE and Qatar urge Indian nationals to take due care, remain vigilant

Doha, Feb 28 (IANS) As tensions in the region escalated, the Embassy of India in Doha issued an "important advisory", asking all Indian nationals in Qatar to take due care and follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual," the advisory read.

"Everyone is requested to follow the emergency alert sent by local authorities that in the interest of public safety, everyone is urged to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and stay inside buildings, whether in homes or elsewhere, and not to go out or move except for the utmost necessity to avoid exposure to any risks," it added.

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also issued an urgent advisory in view of the current regional situation, asking all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.

"The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary," it said, asking the Indian nationals in UAE to contact toll free and WhatsApp numbers in case of any emergency.

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Tehran advised all Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible in view of the developing situation.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it stated while giving the emergency contact details of the Embassy.

US President Donald Trump said early Saturday that the US forces are carrying out a "massive and ongoing" attack on Iran to "destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

"The United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation ...," he said in a video message on his social media platform Truth Social. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground."

