Indian economist wins University of Chicago's alumni honour

Washington, March 5 (IANS) Indian economist Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian has received the University of Chicago’s Alumni Award for Professional Achievement. He is the first Indian economist to receive the honour in the award’s 85-year history.

Subramanian served as Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India from 2018 to 2021. He later represented India at the International Monetary Fund as Executive Director.

The award places him among a group of past recipients that includes Nobel laureates and global thought leaders such as Paul Samuelson, Gary Becker, Claudia Goldin, Carl Sagan and Philip Kotler.

The University cited Subramanian’s work on India’s Economic Surveys during his time in government. The citation described the reports as “landmark” documents.

It said they provided “the intellectual foundation for India’s approach to self-reliance, anchored in competitive markets, policy autonomy, and inclusive growth.”

The citation also referred to his early analysis of the COVID-19 economic shock. It said his diagnosis of the crisis as a supply-side disruption and his public articulation of a V-shaped recovery “helped anchor confidence in India’s economic resilience.”

Subramanian wrote three Economic Surveys during his tenure as Chief Economic Adviser. The surveys examined economic reforms, public investment and long-term growth strategy. They were published at a time when global economies faced deep uncertainty during the pandemic.

The University noted that much of the work recognised by the award was carried out in India. It also said the work focused on policy challenges faced by large emerging economies.

Subramanian later served at the International Monetary Fund as India’s Executive Director. In that role, he engaged on economic issues affecting South Asia and emerging markets.

The period also saw global debates on supply chains, debt stress in developing economies and the future of globalisation.

Responding to the recognition, Subramanian said: “To be included in this academic lineage is profoundly humbling. What makes it meaningful is that this is recognition for work done from India and for India. To follow, in my modest way, the inspiring footsteps of Indians who did their finest work based in India -- from C. V. Raman and Homi J. Bhabha to Vikram Sarabhai and M. S. Swaminathan -- is a genuine privilege.”

Subramanian currently serves as Professor of Finance at the Indian School of Business. He holds a PhD from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also earned a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur and an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

With this recognition, Subramanian has received distinguished alumnus honours from all three of his alma maters -- IIT Kanpur, IIM Calcutta and the University of Chicago.

India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing major economies in recent years. Policymakers have emphasised structural reforms, digital public infrastructure and supply-chain diversification to strengthen growth.

The University of Chicago has long been known for its influence on modern economic thought. Its economists and scholars have shaped debates on markets, monetary policy and economic development across the world.

