Indian diaspora, world leaders pay rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Helsinki, Oct 2 (IANS) Indian missions all around the world continue to organise events and pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary on Thursday. Members of Indian diaspora living abroad are also paying their tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Gandhi Jayanti commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's lifelong commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice. It not only honours his philosophy of peace and ethical living but also serves as the International Day of Non-Violence, that is observed worldwide to spread the message.

India's Ambassador to Finland, Hemant Kotalwar, Embassy officials, city officials, members of Indian community paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, followed by a rendition of 'Vaishnav Jan.' In his remarks, Kotalwar compared Finnish concept of Sisu to Gandhi's teachings that true strength lies in resilience, courage and the will to persist and not in force.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Finland wrote, "Commemorating the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambassador Hemant Kotalwar, along with city officials, members of Indian community and Embassy officials, paid floral homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji, followed by a rendition of 'Vaishnav Jan', a tribute to Gandhiji’s values of peace, truth, and non-violence. In his remarks, Ambassador compared Finnish concept of Sisu to Gandhiji’s teachings that true strength lies not in force, but in resilience, courage & the will to persist — inspiring Indians to challenge the mighty British Empire."

India's Ambassador to Romania, Manoj Kumar Mohapatra unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the Embassy. Several officials, Indian community members and friends of India paid floral tributes at the venue.

"On Gandhi Ji’s 156th birth anniversary, Amb. Manoj Kumar Mohapatra unveiled his bust at Embassy of India in Romania, joined by Embassy officials, Indian community & friends of India in offering floral tributes and celebrating his values of truth & non-violence," the Indian Embassy in Romania posted on X.

The Consulate General of India in Edinburgh and Indian diaspora marked Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-Violence at Saughton Park in Edinburgh. Lord Provost of Edinburgh was present on the occasion.

"The Consulate General of India, Edinburgh, along with the Indian diaspora marked Gandhi Jayanti 2025 on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary & International Day of Non-violence at Saughton Park, Edinburgh. Tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace, non-violence & service, values that continue to inspire humanity. Special thanks to Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge for gracing the occasion," the Consulate General of India in Scotland posted on X.

The Indian Embassy in Belarus also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti at the Embassy premises. Sharing pictures on social media platform X, the Indian Embassy in Belarus wrote, "Celebrating 156th Gandhi Jayanti at the Embassy premises. Ambassador Ashok Kumar and Ambassador Serghei Terentiev from Ministry of Foreign Affairs laid floral tributes, inspiring us to live by Gandhi's principles. A heartfelt bhajan, 'Vaishnav Jan', performed by a Belarusian student, resonated with the spirit of the day. Together, let’s embrace the values of peace and non-violence."

Consulate General of India in Milan along with the municipality of Turin commemorated Gandhi Jayanti in Turin. The Indian community also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Turin.

"The Indian Consulate, along with the Municipality of Turin, joyously commemorated Gandhi Jayanti on 02 October 2025 at Piazza Cavour 3, Turin. Consul Mr Atul Chauhan and Mr Luca Pidello, Councilor for Human Rights and Freedom from the Turin Municipality offered floral homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, Father of Nation. The vibrant Indian community in Turin also participated in the heartfelt tribute," Consulate General of India in Milan posted on X.

India's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Arun Sahu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary. In a post on X, Sahu wrote, "Paying floral tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary."

India's Ambassador to Turkey, Muktesh Pardeshi unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the Embassy in Ankara. A tree plantation drive and 'shramdaan' were also conducted at the Embassy's garden.

"A Historic moment! On the auspicious occasion of the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ambassador Muktesh Pardeshi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of the Embassy of India in Ankara. Ambassador paid rich tributes to our beloved leader. He also recalled the support extended by Mahatma Gandhi to the war of Independence in Turkey," Indian Embassy in Turkey posted on X.

"Members of the Indian Diaspora, Turkish Friends and Embassy officials were present during the commemorative ceremony. A tree plantation drive and ‘shramdaan’ were also conducted at the Embassy garden. Thus far, more than six dozen trees have been planted under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign," it added.

