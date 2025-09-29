Indian diaspora participates in Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations across the world

Manama, Sep 29 (IANS) The Indian community in Bahrain participated in festivities organised by the Indian Embassy and Bongiyosamaj on the occasion of Durga Puja celebrations . India's Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K Jacob, inaugurated the pandal, kicking off the festivities. The envoy also greeted the Indian community in Bengali at the Durga Puja celebrations.

In a statement shared on X, Indian Embassy in Bahrain stated, "H.E. Ambassador Mr. Vinod K. Jacob inaugurated the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations hosted by Bongiyosamaj, Bahrain — a beautiful showcase of culture, devotion, and community spirit!"

"H.E. Ambassador Mr. Vinod K. Jacob greeted the community in Bengali at the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations in Bahrain🇧🇭, winning hearts with his warm and spirited connect," it added.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, also joined the Hindu community for Navratri celebrations at the Radha-Krishna Mandir.

"Ambassador Puneet Roy Kundal joined the Hindu Community of Portugal for the Navratri celebrations at the Radha-Krishna Temple. He performed the Aarti and participated in the joyful festivities of the occasion," the Indian Embassy in Portugal posted on X.

On Sunday, Indian Ambassador to Philippines Harsh Jain and his wife Vandana Jain attended Durga Puja prayers and cultural event organised by Ramakrishna Vedanta Society of Philippines.

"Ambassador Shri Harsh Jain and spouse, Smt. Vandana Jain, attended the Durga Puja Prayers and Cultural Event organized by the Ramakrishna Vedanta Society of Philippines, on the occasion of Shashthi that marks the arrival of Goddess Durga into her earthly abode, today evening," Indian Embassy in Philippines posted on X.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her nine forms.

--IANS

akl/as