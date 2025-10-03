'Indian Constitution embraces diversity under shared promise of dignity and justice'

Dubai, Oct 3 (IANS) The Indian Constitution underscores the universal truth that nations are strongest not by suppressing differences, but by embracing them with a commitment to dignity and justice for every citizen, a report highlighted on Friday.

It added that more than a legal document, the Constitution of India serves as a social contract, a moral compass, and a roadmap to an inclusive future. By guaranteeing equality, protecting minorities, uplifting disadvantaged groups, and ensuring representation for all, it has laid the groundwork for a society in which opportunity is the right of every citizen, not the privilege of a few.

"The Indian Constitution does more than set up a framework of government. It embodies a moral commitment, that every citizen, regardless of religion, community, language, or social background, will have an equal share in the country’s progress. This remains a remarkable example of how diversity can be transformed into strength when safeguarded by law," wrote Rishi Suri, former media advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, in the leading Gulf daily 'Khaleej Times'.

He emphasised that the framers of the Constitution acknowledged that equality guaranteed on paper must be reflected in everyday life.

"Education was identified as the most powerful tool for empowerment. Over the decades, successive governments have built on this vision, using constitutional safeguards to ensure that children from all backgrounds, minority, disadvantaged, or economically weak have access to free and compulsory education," Suri added.

Highlighting that laws and constitutional provisions guarantee equal opportunity in employment, the political expert also stressed that the public institutions are required to treat candidates fairly, while private initiatives are also encouraged to foster inclusivity.

"The result is visible in India today. Leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs from once-marginalised backgrounds are shaping the country's future. From politics to business, sports to science, the Constitution has enabled millions to rise on the basis of merit rather than social identity," Suri asserted.

According to the report in Khaleej Times, India’s constitutional framework provides valuable lessons, demonstrating that diversity need not be a source of division. With the right legal protections and political will, it said, a society can turn diversity into harmony. It shows that equal opportunity is achieved not by ignoring differences but by recognising them and ensuring fair access to resources and representation.

"The Indian Constitution is not perfect, nor has every safeguard always worked flawlessly in practice. Challenges remain, social inequalities, economic disparities, and political tensions. Yet, the very fact that these issues are debated openly and addressed within a constitutional framework is testimony to the strength of India's democracy," the report noted.

