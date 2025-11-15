Indian community steps up for relief efforts in hurricane-hit Jamaica

Kingston, Nov 15 (IANS) Reaffirming India's solidarity with Jamaica, members of the Indian community in Kingston visited affected communities in St. Elizabeth Parish of the Caribbean nation and assisted in the recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The High Commission of India in Kingston appreciated the Indian community for raising over 3.2 million dollars for immediate relief and for their tireless efforts in preparing and delivering 550 care packages, stoves, clothes, bags and hygiene kits, etc. to the affected households in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, and Black River.

"India stands in solidarity with Jamaica for relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts. The compassion and solidarity shown by the Indian community reflect the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one family," the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X on Saturday.

The Indian community team, led by Gul Mansukhani, was joined by the Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mayank Joshi, and Jamaican Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green.

Last week, India delivered 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Jamaica to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment from the Government of India, which arrived in Kingston aboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was handed over to the Jamaican Government.

"India is committed to assistance to Jamaica and partners in the Global South in times of need," the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X.

The relief materials include special Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri (BHISHM) medical trauma Unit, generators, tents, bedding and mats, kitchen kits, solar lanterns, hygiene kits, and other essential supplies to support post-hurricane recovery.

The HADR operation's main feature was the BHISHM modular trauma kit, consisting of 72 boxes of modular medical and surgical kits (stacked together as a cube). The BHISHM modular trauma kit cube is developed in India to provide field-level first-line emergency medical support.

