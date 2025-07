Indian community in Trinidad welcomes return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years with great joy: PM Modi

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, said on Thursday that the latter welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years with great joy and have deep faith and devotion towards Lord Ram.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, "We remember you had sent holy water and Shilas for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya."

"I have also brought something here with a similar sense of devotion. I have also bought a replica of Ram Mandir and some holy water from River Sarayu," he added.

PM Modi also said: "The Ram-Leelas in Sangre Grande and Dow Village are said to be truly unique. Shri Ram Charit Manas says, राम धामदा पुरी सुहावनि। लोक समस्त बिदित अति पावनि।। It means, the sacred city of Prabhu Shri Ram is so beautiful that its glory is spread across the world. I am sure you all welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years with great joy."

"Prabhu Shri Ram says that the glory of Ayodhya springs from the holy Sarayu. Whoever takes a dip in its water, finds eternal union with Shri Ram himself," he added.

"You all know that earlier this year, the world's largest spiritual gathering, the Maha Kumbh took place. I have the honour to carry water from the Maha Kumbh also with me. I request PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar ji to offer the holy waters of the Sarayu River and Maha Kumbh to the Ganga Dhara here. May these holy waters bless the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

The Prime Minister also added: "I know the story of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence. They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayan in their hearts. They left their soil, but not their soul. They were not just migrants. They were messengers of a timeless civilisation. Their contributions have benefitted this country -- culturally, economically and spiritually. Just look at the impact that you have all had on this beautiful nation."

"Our bond goes beyond geography and generations," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister also said: "Kamla Persad-Bissessar Ji -- as the first woman Prime Minister of this country. Her Excellency Christine Carla Kangaloo Ji - as the female President. Late Basdeo Pandey, the son of a farmer, rose to become Prime Minister and a respected global leader. Eminent math scholar Rudranath Capildeo, music icon Sundar Popo, cricketing talent Darren Ganga, and Sewdass Sadhu, whose devotion built the Temple in the Sea. The list of achievers goes on."

"You, the children of Girmitiyas, are not defined by struggle anymore. You are defined by your success, your service, and your values. Honestly, there must be something magical in the "doubles” and "dal poori” — because you have doubled the success of this great nation!" PM Modi said in his address to the Indian community here.

"When I last visited 25 years ago, we all admired the cover drives and pull shots of Lara. Today, it is Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran who ignite the same excitement in the hearts of our youth. Between then and now, our friendship has grown even stronger."

"Benaras, Patna, Kolkata, Delhi may be cities in India. But they are also names of streets here. Navratra, Mahashivratri, Janmasthmi are celebrated here with joy, spirit and pride. Chowtal and Baithak Gana continue to thrive here."

"I can see the warmth of many familiar faces. And I see curiosity in the bright eyes of a younger generation - keen to know and grow together. Truly, our bonds go well beyond geography and generations," PM Modi noted.

