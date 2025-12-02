Indian Army deploys Integrated Task Force to provide critical relief, restore essential services in Sri Lanka

New Delhi/Colombo, Dec 2 (IANS) As the ongoing 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' continues to save lives, the Indian Army on Tuesday announced deployment of an Integrated Task Force - a high-readiness, self-contained composite Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) contingent from the Shatrujeet Brigade - to provide critical relief, restore essential services and support families in Sri Lanka impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.

"The mission embodies our civilisational pledge of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World is One Family' as the Indian Army stands firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka stated that India is bringing two rapidly deployable Field Hospitals by Tuesday evening as they are urgently required in Sri Lanka. As many as 70 personnel are also travelling along to provide healthcare support to disaster-affected areas.

The Indian Army has deployed a specialised contingent to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu launched on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and HADR support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across the island nation.R

Reinforcing its commitment to stand by the people of Sri Lanka in their hour of need, India has sent a contingent comprising dedicated medical, engineering and signals components equipped to provide immediate and sustained relief.

​The medical team comprises Advanced Dressing Stations (ADS) and Mobile Surgical Teams (MST), equipped with operation theatre, capable of carrying out major and minor surgeries. It also has a dedicated facility to hold 20–30 patients at a time. Engineering elements, part of the Indian Army contingent, are supporting restoration of essential services and infrastructure and the signals detachment is ensuring uninterrupted communication for relief operations.

Meanwhile, the death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 410, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). According to the latest update, 1.4 million people from 407,594 families have been affected in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to experience floods, landslides and severe weather conditions.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha reviewed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue operations at Sedawatta near Colombo on Tuesday.

"High Commissioner Santosh Jha reviewed the NDRF rescue operations happening at Sedawatta near Colombo, today. NDRF teams are going door-to-door for evacuation and distribution of essentials relief to inundated areas around Nadeegama, on the banks of Kelani river, at this site. HC also interacted with some locals in the area. Some areas at this site are under 6 to 8 feet of water," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and devastation caused in the island nation in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah while also assuring India's continued support under ongoing 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

As PM Modi conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, President Dissanayake expressed his deep gratitude for New Delhi's timely and effective assistance.

"President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India’s timely and effective response efforts," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka caused by Cyclone Ditwah, PM Modi assured India's continued support under Operation Sagar Bandhu, in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and as 'First Responder'.

"Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India’s continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons. He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the ‘First Responder’, will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions," the statement added.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in close touch.

--IANS

akl/as