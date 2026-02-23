Indian American Voter Atlas launched

Washington, Feb 23 (IANS) An Indian American civic data initiative was launched on Monday ahead of the mid-term elections later this fall.

The platform aims to map and understand the community's political footprint.

It describes itself as the first open, non-partisan effort of its kind focused on Indian Americans.

Announcing the launch, community leader Anang Mittal called it "the first non-partisan, open civic data platform built specifically for and about the Indian American community".

The platform, accessible at voteratlas.io seeks to provide structured civic data on Indian Americans in the US.

The launch statement did not outline detailed features.

It stressed that the initiative is non-partisan and community-specific.

The timing is significant. Indian Americans are one of the fastest-growing immigrant-origin communities in the US. They are increasingly visible in elections, public policy debates and campaign financing.

Data-driven tools now play a key role in modern political campaigns.

Diaspora communities are also using such tools to strengthen civic engagement and representation.

By branding the platform as "open" and "nonpartisan", Mittal signalled that it is not aligned with any political party. He framed it as a public-facing data resource.

The emphasis on being "built specifically for and about the Indian American community" points to a targeted effort.

It seeks to gather and present information relevant to the community's civic presence.

The announcement on February 23 drew attention online.

There is growing interest in tools that track voter data, demographic trends and political participation.

Public civic data platforms in the US often rely on federal, state and local election records. They also use census data and other publicly available datasets.

The launch statement did not provide methodological details about the Indian American Voter Atlas.

According to US census estimates, Indian Americans number more than four million.

Over the past two decades, their political presence has expanded steadily.

Members of the community now serve at city, state and federal levels.

Indian Americans have also held senior posts in presidential administrations.

Political analysts say the community's high median income and educational attainment increase its influence.

Its geographic concentration in key states also makes it an important electoral bloc.

In recent election cycles, both major parties have stepped up outreach to Indian American voters.

