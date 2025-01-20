Indian-American Influence Grows as Indiaspora Congratulates Trump on Second Term

Washington DC: The Indian diaspora organisation, Indiaspora, in the US extended their congratulations to the incoming Trump administration, particularly from the community on Monday ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the US, according to a press statement by the forum.

The Indiaspora highlighted the increasing political engagement of the Indian American community, noting that the community focused on nonpartisan political engagement and was pleased with the growing influence of Indian Americans in American politics since its founding in 2012.

The organisation further recognised key appointments in President Trump's second-term administration, including Harmeet Kaur Dhillon as the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice, Vivek Ramaswamy as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk, FBI Director nominee Kash Patel, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as Director of the National Institutes of Health and Sriram Krishnana as Senior AI Advisor.

"President Trump's second-term administration highlights the growing influence of Indian Americans, with key appointments across civil rights, national security, and technology. We congratulate the following appointees in the new administration: Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kash Patel, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and Sriram Krishnan," the release stated. Founder and Chairman of Indiaspora, MR Rangaswami expressed congratulations to President-elect Trump, emphasising the strong ties between the US and India and noted that US-India relations are expected to continue to grow in the new political climate.

"On behalf of Indiaspora and the Indian-American community, I'd like to congratulate President Trump as the 47th President of the United States. I expect US-India relations to continue flourishing amidst this new political climate in America. The senior-most government officials on both sides have established strong relationships during President Trump's first term, and there is strong bipartisan support in the United States to further this important bilateral relationship," he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Indiaspora Sanjeev Joshipura highlighted the organisation's efforts to enhance civic and political engagement within the Indian diaspora and acknowledged the consistent placement of Indian-Americans in senior government roles across administrations, regardless of political party.

"Two of indiaspora's key focus areas over the years have been our efforts to increase the Indian diaspora's civic and political engagement in a nonpartisan manner and to strengthen US-India ties. It is heartening to see every successive American administration, regardless of political party, place Indian Americans in senior roles in government, and the incoming Trump administration has continued this trend. Furthermore, Indiaspora is poised to continue playing a role in catalysing bilateral dialogues, just as we did in New Delhi and Houston during the previous Trump administration," Joshipura said. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday (local time). He has previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021. (ANI)