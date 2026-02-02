India-US relationship has limitless potential: US Ambassador Gor

New Delhi/Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday hailed the partnership between Washington and New Delhi, asserting that the relationship between the United States and India has "limitless potential".

Read More

Gor made the comment shortly after the US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day before External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar begins a visit to the United States of America.

"As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!," he posted on X after the phone call between both leaders.

It was Gor who had first announced that Trump and PM Modi had spoken over the phone earlier in the evening.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi," Gor said in a social media post.

"STAY TUNED," he added, without giving further details.

Later, the US President said that India and the United States had reached a trade deal, outlining key elements after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as “one of my greatest friends.”

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would immediately reduce the US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, calling it a major shift in bilateral trade ties linked to energy cooperation and broader geopolitical goals.

Trump said the two leaders discussed “many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine.” He claimed that PM Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to increase purchases from the United States and, potentially, from Venezuela.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote.

According to Trump, the trade deal would take effect immediately. He said India would “move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO.”

Trump also said PM Modi committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level. He added that India would purchase “over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.”

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” Trump wrote. “Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE.”

--IANS

/as