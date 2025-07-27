India, US discuss avenues for strengthening defence cooperation

Canberra, July 27 (IANS) Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit held a meeting with US Indo-Pacific Command's Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Joshua Rudd on the sidelines of Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia and discussed various avenues for strengthening defence cooperation and future operational operations, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said on Sunday.

In a statement shared on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated, "Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff #CISC #HQ_IDS held bilateral discussions with Lt Gen Joshua Rudd, Deputy Commander US Indo-Pacific Command on the sidelines of Exercise #TalismanSabre2025. Various avenues for strengthening #DefenceCooperation and collaboration, as well as future operational opportunities, were discussed. #India - #USA Defence engagements underscore mutual resolve towards #RegionalSecurity and stability in the #IndoPacific."

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit also held bilateral discussions with Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations, Australian Defence Forces, on the sidelines of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025. The two military leaders discussed growing defence cooperation between the two nations with the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff #CISC #HQ_IDS_India, held bilateral discussions with Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations, Australian Defence Forces, on the sidelines of Exercise #TalismanSabre2025. The military leaders discussed the growing #DefenceCooperation, with the elevation of bilateral relations between both nations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Future avenues for operational interaction and cooperation were also discussed," Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X.

On Saturday, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit participated in the Australian Defence Forces Chiefs of Joint Operations Conclave, being held as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 in Australia's Darwin. According to the statement, Air Marshal Dixit attended panel discussions on contemporary issues spanning across the full spectrum of warfare on the first day of the conclave.

In a statement shared on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff stated, "Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, #India is participating in the Australian Defence Forces Chiefs of Joint Operations Conclave, being held as part of Exercise #TalismanSabre2025 at Darwin, Australia. During the first day of the Conclave, #CISC attended panel discussions on contemporary issues spanning across the full spectrum of warfare."

"The conclave brings together senior military leaders from 19 participating nations, fostering dialogue on #MultiDomainOperations, interoperability and #RegionalSecurity cooperation. India's participation underscores the nation's resolve to strengthen defence partnerships & contribute to a free, open & inclusive #IndoPacific through collaborative security initiatives," it added.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit is on a visit to Australia from July 26-28 to witness the 11th edition of the ongoing Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 (TS25).

Six officers from the Indian Armed Forces are participating in the ongoing TS25 as Staff Planners at various levels of Joint Operations Planning, Control, Safety and Logistics. Indian officers have earlier participated in 2021 and 2023 as Observers.

The exercise will showcase extensive interoperability and joint warfare capabilities across air, land, maritime, space and cyber domains, according to the press release.

