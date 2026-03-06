India urges its nationals in Qatar to follow guidelines issued by local authorities

Doha, March 6 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Doha issued a fresh advisory on Friday, urging its nationals in Qatar to follow the guidelines issued by local authorities, especially the Ministry of Interior. The Embassy noted that it is also sharing advisories issued by Qatari authorities on its social media channels.

According to the latest advisory shared by the Indian Embassy on X, all Indian travellers were advised to remain in touch with respective airlines as Qatar airspace continues to remain shut and flight operations are temporarily suspended.

"In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior. The Ministry has advised all residents of Qatar to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas," the Indian Embassy in Doha stated.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has, meanwhile, announced the extension of all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for a period of one month, subject to further extension in line with developments, effective February 28.

"In case of emergency, the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open. Indian nationals who hold US, UK or Schenghen visas (which have been used at least once) can obtain visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Other Indian nationals wishing to travel via Saudi Arabia can apply for Saudi visas as per due procedures."

The Embassy stated that it is opening a registration link to facilitate in obtaining temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia only for those Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar on transit, provided they have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia. It also released helpline numbers for people for contacting embassy in case they have any query.

The Embassy's advisory comes after Qatar reported intercepting drones and missiles in its territory amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Earlier in the day, Qatar's Ministry of Defence announced that Qatar Emiris Air Defence Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targetting Al-Udeid Air Base.

On Thursday, Qatar's Ministry of Defence said that Qatar was attacked by several missile attacks, including 14 ballistic missiles and four drones coming from Iran, starting from 11:51 am (local time).

According to the statement, Qatar's Ministry of Defence said that its Armed Forces successfully intercepted 13 missiles, while the last one fell in the territorial waters of State of Qatar. Furthermore, four drones were intercepted successfully without any human causalities.

The Ministry stated that Qatar Armed Forces have full capabilities and resources to safeguard the state's sovereignty and territory and respond firmly to any external threat. It urged people to remain calm and follow official instructions issued by the security authorities, avoid rumors, and rely solely on information released through official channels.

On March 4, Qatar's Ministry of Defence said that the country was attacked by 10 drones and two cruise missiles coming from Iran. According to the statement, Qatar Emiri Air Defence Forces successfully intercepted six drones, Qatar Emiri Air Force successfully intercepted two drones and two cruise missiles and Qatar Emiri Navy Forces succeeded in intercepting the other two drones.

--IANS

akl/as