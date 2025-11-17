India to showcase expanding defence, aerospace strength at Dubai Air Show 2025

Dubai, Nov 17 (IANS) India is set to showcase an extensive spectrum of its defence and aerospace capabilities at the Dubai Air Show 2025 from November 17-18.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth is leading the Indian delegation at the event starting on Monday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian contingent will comprise senior representatives from the Defence Ministry, the Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Armed Forces.

During the exhibition, Minister Seth will hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart to discuss avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

He will also preside over an industry roundtable featuring around 50 companies from India, the UAE, Australia, the US, Brazil, the UK, and Italy, where discussions will focus on advancing defence technology collaboration and expanding manufacturing prospects in India.

Minister Seth will inaugurate the India Pavilion, which will highlight displays by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor and SFO Technologies.

Additionally, 19 Indian firms, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra and HBL Engineering, will operate independent stalls, while 15 Indian startups will present their innovations and products.

The Indian Air Force will participate with performances by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and an exhibition of the indigenously developed LCA Tejas.

The Dubai Air Show, held biennially and considered among the world’s major aerospace events, draws more than 1,500 exhibitors and over 1,48,000 industry experts from 150 nations, featuring prominent global players such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Calidus.

For the first time, the airshow will take place in the evening, introducing night-time networking events such as 'Party on the Runway' at Skydive Dubai and 'Airshow After Dark,' which will feature live entertainment and a drone show.

The public SkyView arena will host flight displays and family activities throughout the week. Attendees can expect performances from aerobatic teams, meet-and-greet sessions with pilots, food trucks, and a new VIP viewing area.

