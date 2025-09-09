India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE-XIV aims at interoperability and joint operational capabilities

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise, MAITREE-XIV, is underway at Umroi, Meghalaya in full swing, bringing together contingents from the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army with the aim of enhancing interoperability, mutual understanding, and joint operational capabilities under the umbrella of United Nations mandate.

The exercise, which started on September 1, will continue until September 14, 2025, and is a testament to the strong defence cooperation and enduring strategic partnership between the two nations.

Since its commencement, both contingents have been training side by side, sharing operational experiences and learning from each other’s drills and procedures.

Over the past few days, the troops participating in EXERCISE MAITREE-XIV have been engaging in rigorous sessions focused on combat conditioning to build physical endurance and battle preparedness, while also gaining orientation on the weapons, equipment, and operational practices of an Indian Army infantry battalion.

“Close combat techniques have been honed through specialised martial arts routines, and the contingents have worked jointly on cordon and search operations in semi-urban terrain, as well as search and destroy missions aimed at neutralising terrorist threats,” said defence officials.

The exercise has also incorporated advanced firing practices, including ambidextrous firing and precision sniper training, alongside specialised slithering drills for rapid insertion and extraction during high-risk missions.

“Complex scenarios such as bus intervention and hostage rescue, as well as room intervention drills to eliminate threats and secure confined spaces, have been conducted to simulate real-world counter-terrorism operations,” they added.

In addition, troops have undergone intensive rock craft training to enhance their skills in climbing and tactical movement across rugged terrain, while jungle survival drills have been practised to ensure effective operations in challenging environments.

Beyond tactical training, Exercise MAITREE-XIV has included sports activities designed to foster camaraderie, teamwork, and mutual respect between the two armies.”

Throughout the exercise, interoperability drills have been integrated to combine all acquired skills into cohesive joint operations, demonstrating the ability of both contingents to operate seamlessly together in diverse operational scenarios.

MAITREE-XIV has provided a unique platform for the Indian Army and the Royal Thai Army to strengthen professional bonds, exchange tactical knowledge, and enhance coordination in counter-terrorism operations under the United Nations mandate.

As the exercise progresses, both nations reaffirm their commitment to regional peace and stability, further cementing their military-to-military cooperation and strategic partnership.

--IANS

sas/dan