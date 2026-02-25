India, Sweden sign AI pact; launch SITAC to boost tech, trade ties

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) India and Sweden have taken a step forward in strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the IndiaAI Mission and Business Sweden signed a Statement of Intent to boost bilateral collaboration in AI and promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The agreement lays down a structured framework for working together on the development, application and deployment of AI solutions.

The focus will be on delivering real-world industrial and social outcomes. The partnership builds on the long-standing ties between India and Sweden and reflects their shared priority of using AI to drive innovation, economic growth and sustainable development, while also managing potential risks.

Kavita Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer of the IndiaAI Mission, said India and Sweden are not just partners in AI but co-architects of a value-based, sustainable and trusted AI future.

She said the collaboration highlights the complementary strengths and shared democratic values of both countries and positions them to shape the next phase of global technological change.

Sofia Hogman, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India, said the Statement of Intent marks an important step in turning the shared strategic vision into concrete outcomes.

She added that through the proposed corridor initiative, both sides aim to connect their AI and digital technology ecosystems and create new business opportunities.

As part of the partnership, the two sides will jointly develop a dedicated programme called the Sweden–India Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor, or SITAC.

This corridor will act as a flagship platform to bring together government agencies, industry leaders, startups and academic institutions from both nations.

Under SITAC, the two countries plan to organise conferences, seminars and thematic workshops, facilitate exchanges between AI ecosystems, and conduct field visits to innovation hubs and centres of excellence.

The initiative will also encourage engagement among companies, investors, researchers and policymakers, identify opportunities for joint innovation platforms and investment corridors, and promote the deployment of AI solutions across priority sectors in both countries.

--IANS

pk