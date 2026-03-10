India sends essential relief supplies and critical medicines to flood-hit Mozambique

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India on Tuesday dispatched 500 metric tonnes of rice, 10 metric tonnes of essential relief supplies such as tents, hygiene kits and rehabilitation support items and three tonnes of critical medicines to Mozambique following the floods that have impacted the African nation's central and southern provinces.

Furthermore, India has also delivered 86 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines through the sea route. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's commitment to providing humanitarian, medical, and logistical support as a first responder and a steadfast partner in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and Africa.

"India stands in solidarity with Mozambique in the wake of the devastating floods impacting its central and southern provinces. As part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, India has mounted a multi-faceted response to support the people of Mozambique. This includes dispatch of 500 MT of rice as immediate food assistance, 10 MT of essential relief supplies such as tents, hygiene kits and rehabilitation support items, and 3 tonnes of critical medicines aboard an Indian Navy ship," Jaiswal posted on X.

"In addition, 86 MT of life-saving medicines have already been delivered via the sea route. India remains committed to extend multifaceted support - humanitarian, medical, and logistical - reaffirming its role as a trusted first responder and a steadfast partner in the Indian Ocean Region and Africa," he added.

In January, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that the latest floods have displaced about 392,000 people in Mozambique. According to the UNHCR statement, across the hardest-hit provinces - including Gaza, Maputo and parts of central Mozambique - floodwaters rose rapidly, leaving families little time to prepare and forcing them to flee without essential belongings, including identity documents.

Last September, India had sent medical assistance to Mozambique through a Coast Guard vessel to augment the southern African nation's healthcare capabilities.

"Supporting a key Global South partner - Mozambique. India sends medical assistance to Mozambique. The first tranche of the aid was dispatched via an Indian Coast Guard vessel. The aid comprises medicines, surgical supplies and consumables which will augment Mozambique's healthcare capabilities," MEA stated on X.

India shares warm, friendly and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trade links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back to several centuries and pre-date the colonial era.

