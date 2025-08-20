India, Russia to hold talks tomorrow in Moscow

Moscow, Aug 20 (IANS) In a key diplomatic engagement aimed at reinforcing the “special privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday (August 21).

The talks are expected to cover a wide spectrum of bilateral, regional, and global issues, with a strong emphasis on economic resilience and multipolar cooperation.

A major focus will be on developing transportation, logistics, and financial systems that operate independently of countries imposing sanctions—an effort to safeguard economic sovereignty and expand the use of national currencies in bilateral trade.

The meeting comes at a time when both nations are seeking to deepen political dialogue across bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the UN (United Nations), BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), and G20 (Group of Twenty).

Officials from both sides have underscored that mutual trust and respect remain the cornerstone of Indo-Russian relations. Key areas of discussion will include strengthening interdepartmental cooperation in sectors such as energy, finance, defence production, science, and culture.

The ministers are also expected to review progress in agricultural, scientific-technical, and infrastructure collaboration, while outlining the schedule for upcoming high-level contacts.

On the global front, Jaishankar and Lavrov will exchange views on pressing international developments, including the evolving security architecture in the Asia-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, and the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli confrontation.

Both Moscow and New Delhi continue to advocate for a multipolar world order, viewing it as essential to maintaining global equilibrium. Russia has reiterated its commitment to building an inclusive international system based on constructive dialogue and mutual respect.

The meeting is seen as a reaffirmation of the strategic depth of Indo-Russian ties and a step towards enhancing cooperation in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

