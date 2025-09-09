India repatriates Pakistani fishermen and civilian prisoners

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India on Tuesday repatriated 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 Pakistani civilian prisoners who had completed their sentences, via Attari/Wagah border. The Indian government also urged the Pakistani authorities to expedite release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remain in Pakistan’s custody.

"The Government of India attaches high priority to the issue of Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody and has urged the Government of Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remain in Pakistan’s custody," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In July, India and Pakistan exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and on July 1.

India had shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan shared names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian.

"The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence," the MEA stated.

"In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed-to-be-Indian and have not been provided consular access so far. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it added.

India continues to express commitment to addressing all humanitarian matters on priority, including those related to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In July, New Delhi had also urged Islamabad to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

