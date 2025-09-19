India reiterates full support to Nepal towards restoring peace and stability

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Reiterating New Delhi's "unwavering support" for restoring peace and stability in Nepal, India on Friday assured that as a close neighbour and fellow democracy, it will continue working closely with the Himalayan nation for the well-being and prosperity of people from both countries.

“When the new interim government happened in Nepal, we issued a statement. We welcomed the new interim government. Post that, we had a telecon conversation between our Prime Minister and Prime Minister Karki, where we reiterated and reaffirmed our steadfast support to Nepal that we'll ensure all support in terms of establishing peace and stability," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly media briefing on Friday.

“We, as a development partner, fellow democracy, and a close neighbour, have extended all support to Nepal so that there is early restoration of peace and stability in the country. And, it is a relationship where we will be working together for the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries,” he added.

Asserting India’s full support to Nepal, Jaiswal further said that India is ready to continue working closely with Nepal to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability in the Himalayan nation.

PM Modi also extended warm wishes to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day being marked on Friday.

Following their talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, Had a warm conversation with Mrs Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow.”

On September 13, PM Modi congratulated Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. He expressed India's commitment to the peace and prosperity of Nepal.

Earlier on September 12, India welcomed the formation of a new interim government in Nepal under the leadership of Karki, expressing hope that the political transition would contribute to peace and stability.

The MEA too reiterated India's commitment to strengthening ties with Kathmandu during this period of change.

“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability,” the MEA had said.

--IANS

scor/as