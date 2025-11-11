India proud to be key partner in Bhutan's development journey: PM Modi

Thimphu, Nov 11 (IANS) Asserting that India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, discussing cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

The two-day visit of PM Modi to Bhutan marks another major milestone in a highly successful bilateral energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project.

Earlier in the day after his arrival in Thimphu from New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi joined today the King of Bhutan, the Royal Family, the Government and people of Bhutan at the event to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, held at the Changlimithang Stadium. On the occasion, the Bhutan King led a collective prayer in remembrance of the victims of the Delhi blast.

"​The Prime Minister addressed the gathering and conveyed the warm wishes of the people of India to His Majesty the Fourth King and to the people of Bhutan. He highlighted the transformative reign of His Majesty, which saw the emergence of Bhutan as a modern nation-state and as a constitutional democratic monarchy. Under the Fourth King’s leadership, Bhutan introduced the unique concept of Gross National Happiness, blending economic growth with sustainability," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

"The Prime Minister thanked His Majesty the Fourth King of Bhutan for his invaluable contribution to the special friendship between India and Bhutan. His Majesty, the Fourth King has personally shaped the India-Bhutan partnership over the years across all sectors of bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister expressed that the relationship will continue to benefit from His Majesty’s guidance and wise counsel. The Prime Minister also commended the vision and steadfast efforts of His Majesty the King of Bhutan in successfully carrying forward the illustrious legacy of His Majesty the Fourth King. He underscored Bhutan’s remarkable progress under His Majesty’s leadership, as well as the enduring friendship and close partnership between India and Bhutan," it added.

PM Modi also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bhutan for their moving gesture of solidarity with India during the programme. In the wake of the tragic incident in Delhi, the people of Bhutan offered a unique prayer for the victims and their families. The Prime Minister acknowledged this profound act of compassion and unity, stating, "I will never forget this gesture".

--IANS

/as