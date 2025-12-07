India positions Delhi AI Summit as a major global tech diplomacy moment

Washington, Dec 7 (IANS) New Delhi’s upcoming AI Impact Summit will bring together 100 countries to shape inclusive and equitable governance of artificial intelligence, Ambassador Vinay Kwatra told senior US officials and technology leaders, casting the event as a significant moment in India’s global technology diplomacy.

Kwatra spoke at a pre-summit gathering in Washington this week, hosted by the global tech trade association ITI, in partnership with the India AI Mission and the Embassy of India. The event served as a platform for Indian and American officials to outline expectations for the Delhi summit, which India has framed as a milestone in building international consensus on responsible AI.

The ambassador said the summit is anchored in the principles of “People, Planet, and Progress,” stressing that India’s goal is to ensure AI drives inclusive development. “We are bringing together governments and leading experts from 100 countries to shape actionable recommendations that ensure AI does not deepen global divides but delivers measurable, inclusive impact for all,” he said.

Kwatra told American industry leaders that the Delhi gathering offers a strong opening for collaboration. “For American companies, this Summit represents an important opportunity to co-create the future of open, safe, and equitable AI alongside India’s unmatched scale, talent, and innovation ecosystem—a partnership that will define responsible leadership in the AI era,” he said.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg echoed the importance of strengthening cooperation with India as AI policy takes shape. “The United States is the world’s largest economy, and India is the world’s most populous country. There are no limits to what America and India can achieve together,” he said.

Helberg described the two countries as “complementary partners” in efforts “to secure and grow the AI economy,” adding that shared democratic values are opening “new terrain for joint ventures across critical technology sectors.” He said the moment represents a chance to “write a new chapter in the history of human progress”. He looked forward to further discussions with Indian officials at the “upcoming AI Action Summit.”

ITI President and CEO Jason Oxman said the tech industry views the Delhi summit as a pivotal global convening. “To realiserealize its fullest economic and societal benefit, AI policy requires strong international partnerships and global alignment,” he said. Oxman added that ITI and its member companies “are at the forefront of both AI’s development and global policies.” That engagement with Indian officials “cements the tech industry’s critical role.”

In a social media post, ITI described the Washington discussions as a “robust” exchange on how AI can accelerate economic growth and strengthen technological leadership. Kwatra, in a separate post, said the Delhi summit “will bring together govts & top experts from across the globe to shape inclusive, responsible AI that benefits all,” calling it a “unique chance to co-create the future of open, safe & equitable AI along with India’s scale, talent & innovation.”

India has steadily expanded its diplomatic engagement on technology governance, building on its experience leading global conversations during the G20 presidency. New Delhi has emphasised that AI frameworks must prioritise development, access, and equity—an approach that resonates across the Global South.

