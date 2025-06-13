India-Mongolia deepen defence ties as joint exercises gain momentum in Ulaanbaatar

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) In a significant push to strengthen New Delhi’s broader outreach in East and Central Asia, India’s Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Friday held a meeting with Brigadier General Gankhuyag Devadorj, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Mongolia, during his ongoing visit to Ulaanbaatar.

The discussions marking a growing convergence in strategic interests between India and Mongolia spanned a wide range of strategic issues to bolster defence ties, laying special emphasis on collaboration in new and emerging technology domains aimed at further strengthening India-Mongolia defence ties.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 17th edition of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant'.

"Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar presided over the closing ceremony of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise Nomadic Elephant in Ulaanbaatar as Guest of Honour. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Mongolia Brigadier General Baatar Baljid; Ambassador of India to Mongolia Atul M Gotsurve; and Director General, Operational Logistics & Strategic Movement Lieutenant General Puspendra Singh. He lauded the professionalism of Indian and Mongolian troops, calling the exercise a symbol of growing defence cooperation and shared commitment to regional peace," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

The joint military exercise was conducted in Ulaanbaatar from May 31 to June 13. The last edition of the exercise was held in Meghalaya's Umroi, last year.

Meanwhile, India has also deployed a 40-member Army contingent to Ulaanbaatar for the Multinational Military Exercise 'Khaan Quest' , scheduled from June 14 to 28. The Indian team primarily includes troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with personnel from other arms and services.

Notably, the contingent also includes one woman officer and two women soldiers, underscoring India’s focus on gender inclusion in defence operations. Aim of the exercise is to prepare the Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multinational environment, thereby increasing interoperability and military readiness in peace support operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. This includes establishment of static and mobile check points; Cordon and search operations; Patrolling; Evacuation of civilians from hostile areas; Counter Improvised Explosive Device drills, and Combat first aid and casualty evacuation, among others.

"Exercise Khaan Quest will enable the participating countries to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conduct of joint operations. The exercise will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries," the Ministry of Defence stated.

--IANS

sas/as