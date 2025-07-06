India, Mexico discuss boosting partnership in health, technology

Rio de Janeiro, July 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday met Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here.

The EAM, sharing a picture of his meeting, wrote on X: "Pleased to meet Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico in Rio de Janeiro today. Discussed further advancement of our partnership focusing on health, digital, technology and space."

Earlier, S. Jaishankar also held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mexico was the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic relations with Independent India in 1950. The year 2025 will mark the diamond jubilee (75 years) of bilateral diplomatic relations. Both countries actively consult and cooperate in international fora, including in the UN and G20.

A statement notes that in addition to an Embassy in Mexico City, India has three Honorary Consulates in the Mexican cities of Guadalajara, Monterrey and Cancun.

Also, Mexico, in addition to its Embassy in New Delhi, has a Consulate in Mumbai (opened in 2023). During the visit of former Mexican President Felipe Calderon’s visit to India in 2007, a “Privileged Partnership” was established between the two countries.

The statement mentions that the last VVIP visit/meeting was when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mexico City on June 8, 2016 during which he met the then Mexican President Pena Nieto. The two leaders agreed to work towards elevating the bilateral relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’. Unfortunately, a return VVIP visit from the Mexican President to India in 2017 was canceled after a devastating earthquake in Mexico City in September 2017.

EAM Jaishankar had visited Mexico in September 2021 and underlined the Leaders’ objective of elevating the relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’. He also called on the then Mexican President Lopez Obrador. The last visit of an Indian EAM prior to this one, was by P.V. Narasimha Rao in 1980.

From the Mexican side, Former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard visited India from in April 2022 and reiterated the objective of working towards a ‘Strategic Partnership’. He visited India again in 2023 for the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Earlier, on Sunday, in what is being seen as a major diplomatic success for India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders of the BRICS countries on Sunday strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack while reaffirming their commitment to combatting cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and terrorist safe havens and also taking concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

As many as 26 innocent tourists were massacred in the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a heinous act condemned throughout the world.

The 'Rio de Janeiro Declaration', adopted after the first day's proceedings at the 17th BRICS Summit being held in the Brazilian city, expressed "strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable," regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which at least 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," read Paragraph 34 of the Rio Declaration.

Investigations into the Pahalgam terror attack brought out the communication nodes of terrorists in and to Pakistan. A group calling itself The Resistance Front (TRF) - a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba - had claimed responsibility for the attack.

While committing the barbaric act in Pahalgam, the Pakistani terrorists killed Indian and Nepalese nationals and injured several others after segregating them on the basis of religion.

"We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law," the BRICS leaders jointly stated on Sunday.

