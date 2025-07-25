India-Maldives ties strong enough to withstand any passing remarks: FS Misri

Male, July 25 (IANS) Emphasising that the future of India-Maldives relationship is "undoubtedly and unquestionably bright", Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that he was not aware of the social media post made by Abdulla bin Mohamed Ibrahim, brother-in-law of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has now been deleted.

"This visit, as well as Dr Muizzu's visit to India in October last year, demonstrates the very strong and close relationship between the two sides. Our ties are strong enough to withstand some of these passing remarks that have been made and have also withstood the test of time," Misri said in response to a question by a local journalist in Male on the now-deleted controversial post of Abdulla bin Mohamed Ibrahim, criticising PM Modi in the past.

"So, instead of looking back, I would prefer to look forward. By going with everything that has happened today and especially in the past 9-10 months since President Mohamed Muizzu visited India, the future is undoubtedly and unquestionably bright," the Indian Foreign Secretary said while highlighting the significant agreements signed between both sides during PM Modi's landmark visit.

Muizzu, who had only two years ago ran on an 'India Out' campaign before coming to power, had travelled to the airport along with his top ministers on Saturday morning to welcome PM Modi as he arrived from the United Kingdom.

In a powerful display of India–Maldives friendship and mutual respect, a giant portrait of Prime Minister Modi graced the Maldives Defence Ministry building in Male as PM Modi began his two-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago, on Friday.

This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Maldives - he had visited the Maldives in 2018 and 2019, earlier - and the first by a Head of State or Government to Maldives during the Presidency of Mohamed Muizzu which began in November 2023.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will also be the 'Guest of Honour' at the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Maldives with 2025 also marking 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

"Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Even though Muizzu’s election campaign was anything but friendly towards India, PM Modi was the first world leader to congratulate him after his triumph in the elections. Muizzu was also invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in New Delhi, last year.

The two leaders had also met on the sidelines of the COP meeting in Dubai and later, President Muizzu undertook a State Visit to India in October 2024.

