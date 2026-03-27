India looking forward to participate in G20 Summit hosted by US

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India on Friday said that it is looking forward to participate in the G20 Summit set to be held in Florida later this year under the US presidency.

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While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also spoke about India's participation as an outreach country in the G7 meeting.

When asked whether India protested against exclusion of South Africa from G7 and US' plans to not invite South Africa from G20 meeting, Jaiswal responded, "India is an outreach country which was invited by the host to participate in the G7 meeting. It is for the host to decide whom they want to know, whom they want to call for those meetings. I guess there are some reports on that, so I would refer you to look at them. As far as G20 is concerned, this time United States is the chair of G20 and we look forward to participating in G20 Summit which will happen later this year involving all G20 countries."

The US assumed the 2026 Presidency of the G20 in December 2025 and is set to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Miami on December 14-15, later this year.

Jaiswal also mentioned about External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar's participation in the ongoing G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France and his discussions with his counterparts from several nations on the sidelines of the event.

"Our External Affairs Minister is in Paris for the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting. He, on the sidelines, has already had meetings with several foreign ministers, his counterparts, including France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, Brazil. Even as we speak, these engagements continue there because today is also a working day. He spoke at two sessions. One was on global governance where he talked about the imperative of Security Council reforms. Also the question of streamlining peacekeeping operations and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. He also apprised the gathering of India's concerns...of Global South countries on food, fuel and fertilizer. We all see the kind of impact that the conflict is having on these issues across the world," said Jaiswal.

"In the second meeting, he also participated in a session where he focused on connectivity and IMEC and there again, he talked about the uncertainties arising from the conflicts in West Asia and why it is important that we should have more resilient trade corridors and supply chains. In the context of IMEC, he also talked about the FTAs we have signed with UK and EU, as also with EFTA countries, and how they become important. And in that regard, how important the IMEC corridor itself is," he added.

EAM Jaishankar is currently on a two-day official visit to France for the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held at Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar had "useful talk' with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.

"Useful talk this morning with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also had a "quick catch up" with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in France. Both ministers discussed developments in West Asia, importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains. They also reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

"I had a meaningful exchange of views with my Indian colleague Dr S Jaishankar on the margins of G7 ministerial meeting in France. We discussed the developments in the Middle East, as well as the importance of regional stabilisation and the safe functioning of key global supply chains," Sybiha posted on X following the meeting.

"We also coordinated further contacts and reaffirmed our mutual interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation," he added.

--IANS

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