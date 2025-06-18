India, Japan committed to further boost bilateral ties: PM Modi on meeting with Japanese counterpart Ishiba

Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here on Tuesday and said that both countries remain committed to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi in a post said: "Insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Japan remain committed to further deepening bilateral ties across various sectors. @shigeruishiba."

Japanese PM Ishiba on June 13 this year expressed deep sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed more than 241 lives.

In an official statement, he extended condolences on behalf of the government and the people of Japan to the families of the deceased and wished a swift recovery for the injured.

"I am in deep sorrow by hearing the news of the loss of many precious lives in the airplane accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," PM Ishiba said on June 13.

In what is being described as one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history, the aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, killing more than 241 people on board.

PM Modi had earlier met UK PM Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Tuesday.

PM Modi had in a post on X said: "An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship. @Keir_Starmer."

In another post on X, he also said: "South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and I had a very good meeting in Canada. India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. @Jaemyung_Lee."

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi had said: "Delighted to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation. Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing.@bundeskanzler."

The Indian Prime Minister in another X post said: "Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties. @Claudiashein."

PM Modi also met the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian PM Anthony Albanese separately on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here after being welcomed and received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.

