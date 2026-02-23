India, Israel to move forward decisively during PM Modi's visit: Israeli envoy

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar said on Monday said that Israel is excited to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, noting that the two nations will move forward decisively during his visit.

Read More

In a video shared on X, Azar stated, "Namaste, this is an exciting moment for India-Israel relations. We are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel. Now when India and Israel come together, its never just a meeting. It's a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time. During this visit, we will move forward decisively."

Highlighting that both countries are moving forward to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Israeli diplomat stated that India and Israel will deepen defence partnership by updating security agreements during PM Modi's visit.

"First on security and defence, India and Israel have worked closely for years and we are proud of this strong cooperation. But, the world is changing fast and so are the threats. In order to meet them, we will deepen our defence relationship by updating our security agreements. This will allow us to engage in more sensitive projects and develop together technological solutions.

"Second our economic partnership is gaining real momentum. We signed a bilateral investment treaty and we are moving forward to sign a Free Trade Agreement, hopefully this year," he added.

Azar stressed that PM Modi's visit will be crucial in forging partnerships in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum and Cyber. He said that ties between India and Israel, during PM Modi's visit, will be advanced in other sectors like transportation, water, agriculture and academic cooperation.

"Third, the visit will be crucial in forging partnerships in areas like AI, Quantum and Cyber. Israel would like to see Indian infrastructure companies coming to Israel, we want to streamline our financial cooperation and promote innovation. Other crucial fields like transportation, water, agriculture and academic cooperation are going to be advanced during this visit as well. India and Israel are not just partners. We are true friends shaping the future together," he mentioned.

On Sunday, PM Modi warmly acknowledged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where the Israeli PM described PM Modi as a “dear friend” and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.

In his response to a video posted by Netanyahu on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit."

Netanyahu had shared a video from the cabinet meeting on X. In his remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu termed PM Modi’s arrival to the country as a historic moment, underscoring the strength of the India-Israel alliance.

He spoke of a vision to forge a broader “axis of nations” in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united “against radical forces” and committed to stability, security, and technological advancement.

Highlighting his personal rapport with PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu noted their frequent exchanges and mutual visits, calling the Indian leader not just a partner but a "personal friend".

Elaborating on PM Modi's engagements in Israel, Netanyahu said, "On Wednesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive. He will address the Knesset, and I am sure you will all be there. We will also hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem together. I will also note something else, a special collaboration. We will advance cooperation in high-tech, AI, and quantum. I say AI and quantum not because it's not the future, its the present and we want to be among the world's leading nations in this field," Netanyahu stated.

This will mark PM Modi’s second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

--IANS

akl/as