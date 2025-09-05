India in touch with Albanese govt, diaspora: MEA on anti-immigration protests in Australia

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) India remains in touch with the Australian government and various diaspora organisations over the recent anti-immigrant protests that took place in the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

While addressing a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian High Commission in Australia had shared concerns raised by Indian community members with the Australian government before the protests. The High Commission had received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protests were of concern for diverse communities in Australia.

When asked about the anti-immigration protests in Australia and singling out of Indians, Jaiswal responded, "We all are aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in several cities in Australia on 31st of August. Our High Commissioner and Consulate Generals in Australia, they were in regular touch with the Australian Government as also with our community members in this regard. As you know that we have a large diaspora in Australia, almost about a million. Before the protests took place, our High Commission conveyed whatever concerns that were shared with them by the Indian community members to the Australian government. In response, we actually received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protests in Australia may be of concern for Australia's diverse communities."

"At the same time, we would have seen that senior leaders and politicians, both from the Australian government side and also from the opposition side, they have issued statements supporting the multicultural identity of Australia. They've also recognised the role played by the Indian Australian community in the overall progress and development of Australia and they appreciate and acknowledge this role very much. On our side, we continue to firmly believe that diversity is strength. We value a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Australia of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element and in fact it bolsters our strategic ties and the Government of India remains committed to securing the welfare and well-being of all Indians abroad and we are in touch with the Australian Government as also with the diaspora organisation in Australia in regard to developments which are happening," he added.

Protests erupted in Australia on August 31, with thousands of people participating in rallies in capital cities and regional centres, carrying Australian flags and demanding an end what they term "mass migration" into Australia. The organisers termed the protest 'March for Australia'.

Clashes erupted between anti-immigration rally participants, counter-protesters and police in the streets of Melbourne, Australia-based SBS News reported. State and Federal governments have denounced the rallies, with Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells saying they were "awful scenes" involving "known racists."

Anti-fascist protesters also took to the streets in Melbourne to stand off against the participants of the rally, with one protester grabbing the microphone during the speeches. The event coincided with the weekly pro-Palestinian marches, with protesters standing against what they termed a display of racism and slammed the federal government's attitude towards refugees, as per the SBS News report.

An estimated 8,000 people carrying Australian flags came out in Sydney to attend rally and chanted, "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, oi, oi! Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, oi, oi!" Some called for reducing immigration numbers due to the cost-of-living and housing crises. Thousands marched in Brisbane, many of whom expressed their disappointment with Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Organisers said the event was aimed to encourage Australians to as they put it "take our country back" from migrant groups.

--IANS

akl/as