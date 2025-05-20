India gives proof of TRF terror to UNSC sanctions panel monitoring team: Sources

United Nations, May 20 (IANS) A delegation from India has met with the monitoring team of the United Nations (UN) Security Council's panel that sanctions terrorists and provided it with evidence of The Resistance Front (TRF) carrying out the massacre in Pahalgam, according to sources.

Pressing India's case for imposing sanctions on the front organisation of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the delegation from India shared documentary evidence with the monitors, the sources said on Monday.

The Council's panel is known as the 1267 Committee after the resolution calling for action against the Islamic State or Da'esh and Al-Qaida, and groups and people associated with them. Its monitoring team of experts reports on terrorism and terrorists, and makes recommendations for additions to the terrorist list and for imposing sanctions.

The sanctions include freezing their assets and imposing travel bans on those associated with the groups.

The 1267 Committee listed the LeT as an international terrorist organisation in 2005 and sanctioned three groups associated with it, including Pasba-e-Kashmir and Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The LeT operates under several names in attempts to evade sanctions, and the list includes 27 names under which it operates.

It has sanctioned about a dozen individuals associated with LeT, including its leader, Hafeez Mohammed Saeed.

A source said that India had already reported the TRF's terrorist activities to the UN and the delegation in the meeting with the monitoring team "reinforced that with documentary evidence."

India's UN mission did not respond to requests for information about the delegation's push for declaring the TRF an international terrorist organisation.

The media relations staff of the Council's current President, Greece, did not respond either on the monitoring team's meeting.

As Council President, Greece heads the 1267 Committee as it does not have a chair because Pakistan wants to head it, and some other members oppose it.

They had earlier listed an informal meeting of the 1267 Committee on the day's programme.

The delegation from India, which included intelligence officials, met last week with the top UN counter-terrorism officials for a wide-ranging discussion on cooperation in fighting terrorism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) discussed with the Indian team cooperation, "particularly in support of implementing key Security Council counter-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," the UNOCT said.

