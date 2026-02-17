India-France relationship a ‘force for global stability’, says PM Modi after meeting with President Macron

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his statement following the bilateral meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on Tuesday, described the India-France relationship as a "force for global stability" in an increasingly uncertain world.

He emphasised that the partnership has evolved beyond traditional diplomacy into a "Partnership of the People," specifically highlighting the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

PM Modi emphasised that the partnership is a "trusted anchor" for peace. He described France as an "indispensable partner" in the Indian Ocean region.

The Prime Minister stated that the India-France Year of Innovation is the centrepiece of their 2026 roadmap. He noted, “Innovation doesn't happen in isolation, but through collaboration. The goal is to link Indian and French startups, MSMEs, and research centres to solve global challenges in clean energy and digital health.”

A major theme of the Prime Minister’s address was Strategic Autonomy. He reaffirmed that the inauguration of the Airbus H125 helicopter assembly line in India was cited as a prime example of the "Make in India, Make for the World" vision.

Both leaders reviewed the Horizon 2047 roadmap, focusing on the joint production of military hardware, including the HAMMER precision-guided missiles and the landmark 114 Rafale fighter jet project.

With the meeting coinciding with the AI Impact Summit 2026, PM Modi highlighted a shared commitment to developing "sovereign AI" that is safe, secure, and beneficial to the Global South.

Stating the partnership moving from Marseille to Mumbai, he recalled their previous discussions in France, noting that the partnership is now translating those AI visions into tangible industrial outcomes.

The Prime Minister reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in Gaza, noting a "philosophical convergence" between India and France on these issues.

--IANS

sj/uk