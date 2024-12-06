India expresses grief over 56 deaths in stampede during football tournament in Guinea

New Delhi: India has expressed grief over the stampede during a football tournament in Guinea's Nzerekorea, which claimed the lives of 56 people.

New Delhi offered condolences to the families of victims and expressed hope for swift recovery of those injured in the stampede.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic stampede during a football tournament in Nzerekore, Republic of Guinea, which claimed 56 precious lives and caused immense suffering," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Friday.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Guinea, MEA stated, "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, we extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and to the people of Guinea during this difficult time. We share their grief and stand in solidarity with the affected communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, and we hope for the swift recovery of the injured."

India's statement comes after at least 56 people died and many others were injured in a stampede at a football match in Guinea. Guinea's Information Minister Fana Soumah said that investigations were conducted into the cause of the crush at a stadium in Nzerekore, CNN reported.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed fans scrambling to get out of the packed stadium. In an earlier statement, Guinea's Prime Minister Bah Oury said, "The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labe and Nzerekore teams this afternoon in Nzerekore."

Oury said that the government is monitoring the situation and reiterated call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured people, CNN reported. His statement did not mention details on what happened inside the statement. However, he announced that a more detailed report would follow.

Deposed former leader of Guinea, Alpha Conde, slammed organisers for holding the match at a time, when the country is already facing tensions and restrictions, CNN reported.

Conde, who was ousted from office by junta leader Mamady Doumbouya in a coup in 2021, said, "while severe restrictions are maintained on events and rallies, including sports-related ones, it is imperative that we examine how this event was planned and executed."

The football match was part of a tournament organized by Guinea's ruling military junta to support Doumbouya's candidacy, CNN reported, citing local media.

Doumbouya is one of several figures who have seized power in Guinea since 2020. (ANI)