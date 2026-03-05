India expanding cooperation with Finland in Arctic and polar research: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Terming Finland as an "important partner" of India in the Nordic region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the two nations are expanding cooperation in Arctic and polar research.

While addressing a joint press meet with Finland President Alexander Stubb following their talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi stated that the two nations have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education.

"Finland is becoming a preferred destination for Indian students and talent. Today, we have signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement with Finland to connect the innovation ecosystems of both countries. With this, we are also going to further strengthen joint research and startup collaboration," PM Modi said.

"Finland is a role model in the field of education. Today, we have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education. This means that we are going to deepen our cooperation at every level of human development, from school to industry. Finland is an important partner of India in the Nordic region. We are also expanding our cooperation with Finland in Arctic and polar research," he added.

Extending a warm welcome to Stubb on his first visit to India, PM Modi said, "I warmly welcome President Stubb on his first visit to India as President of Finland. President Stubb is not only a renowned global leader but also a respected thinker and author. It is a matter of great honour and pleasure for us to have an experienced and dynamic leader like you as the Chief Guest of this year's Raisina Dialogue."

PM Modi noted that the growing cooperation between India and Europe is giving new strength to global stability, growth and shared prosperity. He also mentioned about the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

"Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. From Ukraine to West Asia, conflict continues in many parts of the world. In this global environment, India and Europe, which are world's two big diplomatic powers, are entering a golden period of their relations. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, growth and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland," he said.

PM Modi announced that India and Finland are transforming their ties into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability. He also spoke about the infrastructure projects that have been completed in India in cooperation with Finland, including the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.

"India and Finland are important partners. Nokia’s mobile phones and telecom networks connected millions of people of India. With the cooperation of Finnish architects, we have built the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. In partnership with Finland, we have also built the world's largest bamboo-to-bioethanol refinery in Numaligarh. Inspired by such important examples, during President Stubb's visit, we are transforming India-Finland relations into a strategic partnership in digitalisation and sustainability.

"This partnership will accelerate and energise our cooperation in many high-tech areas, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing. Additionally, the partnership will deepen in key sectors such as defence, space, semiconductors, and critical minerals. This strategic partnership between democratic and responsible countries like India and Finland will contribute to ensuring trustworthy technology and supply chains for the entire world," PM Modi mentioned.

