India donates ship spares to Seychelles Defence Forces

Port Victoria, March 18 (IANS) India on Wednesday donated ship spares to the Seychelles Defence Forces, highlighting New Delhi's MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision for inclusive, cooperative, and sustainable security and growth across regions.

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According to the High Commission of India in Seychelles, the ship spares were handed over by Captain Sachin Kulkarni, the Commanding Officer of INS Trikand which is currently visiting Port Victoria for participation in the 11th edition of the biennial Exercise 'Lamitye'. The sea phase of the exercise began on Wednesday.

"He also called on the Chief of Defence Forces, Maj. General Michael Rosette and discussed the participation of INS Trikand in the ongoing 11th edition of Exercise Lamitye," the High Commission of India posted on X.

An Indian Armed Forces contingent is in Seychelles to participate in the 11th edition of joint military exercise 'Lamitiye-2026' with Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). The Joint Exercise is being conducted at Seychelles Defence Academy from March 9 to 20. ‘Lamitiye' meaning ‘friendship’ in the Creole language is a biennial training event and has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001.

According to the Indian defence ministry, this edition marks a significant milestone with the participation of all three services of the Indian Armed Forces. The contingent comprises of personnel from the Assam Regiment and participation from Indian Navy and Indian Air Force including INS Trikand and a C-130 aircraft.

"The exercise strives to enhance synergy in the domains of sub-conventional operations in semi-Urban environments and cooperation and interoperability between both the sides during peacekeeping operations. The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both the armies," the Ministry of Defence stated last week.

During the exercise, both sides are jointly training, planning and executing a series of tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new generation equipment and technology. The 12-days long joint exercise also includes field training exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures and demonstrations, culminating with two days of validation exercise.

"The exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and magnify jointness between the troops of both the nations," the Ministry of Defence stated.

--IANS

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